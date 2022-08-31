McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
McGuire will give way to Kevin Plawecki behind the plate after catching in each of Boston's last three games. Though the playing time has tilted in McGuire's favor of late, manager Alex Cora has yet to commit to the 27-year-old as the Red Sox's clear No. 1 catcher.
