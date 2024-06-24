McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

McGuire will make the first of what will likely two or three starts versus Toronto after the Red Sox placed top backstop Connor Wong (personal) on the paternity list Monday. Assuming Wong is away from the Red Sox for the maximum three games, McGuire will presumably move back into the No. 2 role following Thursday's team off day. The Red Sox called up Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Worcester to provide an insurance option at catcher behind McGuire while Wong is on paternity leave.