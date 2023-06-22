McGuire was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
This move seemed inevitable once McGuire was designated with a strained oblique. Caleb Hamilton was added to the roster to serve as Connor Wong's backup while McGuire is sidelined for at least a couple weeks.
