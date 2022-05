Hill was activated from the COVID-19 injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Rangers.

Hill tested positive for the virus is early May but returns after missing just one start. Whether or not he'll be on a reduced pitch count after his brief absence remains to be seen. He hasn't pitched deep into games to begin with, as he's reached five innings in just one of his five starts thus far. Kutter Crawford was optioned to clear space on the roster.