Boston activated Hill (personal) from the bereavement list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays.

As anticipated, Hill makes his way back from the bereavement list without missing a start, after Boston had deactivated him one day after his most recent turn through the rotation in Monday's loss to the Twins. The Red Sox deployed Hill as a tandem starter in front of Garrett Whitlock in the former's season debut April 12 in Detroit, but Hill should be in store for a more traditional start Sunday as he takes the hill for the third time in 2022.