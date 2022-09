Hill (7-7) took the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking none over 4.2 innings.

Hill had a rough day on the mound, tossing 58 of 81 pitches for strikes across 4.2 frames and allowing four runs to score, all of which came via RBI singles or doubles. This has been a tough month for the veteran, who has allowed 13 earned runs across 17.2 innings for a 6.62 ERA. Saturday's outing raised his season ERA to 4.70.