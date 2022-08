Hill (4-5) took the loss to the Astros on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out one and walking three over three innings.

Hill threw 40 of 58 pitches for strikes across three frames and allowed four runs thanks to a groundout, a sac fly and a two-run homer. The veteran lefty has not been sharp this year, allowing at least one run to score in all but three of his 16 appearances, resulting in a 4.52 ERA for the season.