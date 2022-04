Hill allowed one hit over four scoreless frames in Friday's win over Baltimore. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Hill fired four no-hit innings before allowing an infield single to Austin Hays to begin the fifth, ending his outing. The veteran southpaw has tossed eight shutout innings over his last two starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.71 through 17 frames. Hill's next turn in the rotation is slated for next week at home against the Angels.