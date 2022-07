Hill (knee) said Saturday that he's awaiting the results of an MRI, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Hill was removed from Friday's game against the Cubs due to a left knee sprain, and his MRI should help determine the extent of the issue. The southpaw isn't sure whether he'll require a trip to the injured list, but he compared his current injury to an MCL issue that forced him to miss a month in 2019.