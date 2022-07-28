Hill (knee) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday for Double-A Portland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Hill is expected to throw around four innings in the rehab outing, and the Red Sox will likely see how his knee is feeling after a bullpen session over the weekend before deciding on his next steps. Depending on how he fares in the rehab start, Hill could be activated from the 15-day injured list and slot back into the rotation as soon as next Tuesday's game in Houston. If he's activated for the series with the Astros, however, Hill would likely be on a limited pitch count.