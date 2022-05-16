Hill (illness) worked six innings and was the pitcher of record Saturday in Boston's 11-3 win over Texas. He struck out four while allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and zero walks.

Following a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Hill was making his first appearance for Boston since May 5. Hill didn't face any obvious limitations in his return; in fact, his six innings and 94 pitches were his most of any of his six starts this season. In an effort to mitigate injury risk for the 42-year-old, the Red Sox could be more cautious with Hill's workloads as the season unfolds, but the team doesn't have any immediate plans to deploy him as a tandem starter like he had been earlier in the campaign.