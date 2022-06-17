Hill (2-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings to take the loss in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Hill displayed improved results over his last two starts, striking out 11 while allowing three runs in 10.1 innings. Although he provided decent length during Thursday's start, he struggled to hold the Athletics' offense in check and was charged with his fourth loss of the season. The southpaw now has a 4.42 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 55 innings over his first 12 starts of the season. Hill projects to make his next start at home against the Tigers on Tuesday.