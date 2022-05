The Red Sox hope Hill (illness) will return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Saturday at Texas, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 42-year-old is no longer symptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 last, and he's expected to rejoin the rotation this weekend. Even if Hill isn't ready for Saturday, he could still pitch in Sunday's series finale. The veteran lefty went a season-high five innings last time out May 5 and didn't allow a run with a 6:1 K:BB.