Hill (8-7) earned the win Wednesday, allowing no runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings against the Orioles.

The 42-year-old turned back the clock Wednesday as he fired six masterful innings. His nine punchouts were his second highest of the season, and the quality start his first since Aug. 27. The strong outing lowered Hill's ERA to 4.41 on the season, which would be his highest since 2013. He likely next lines up to face Tampa Bay next week.