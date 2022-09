Hill (7-6) allowed two hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over Baltimore.

Hill let just one Oriole reach scoring position during his dominant victory. Since his last win Aug. 27, the veteran southpaw was tagged with nine runs over eight frames in two appearances. He lowered his ERA to 4.56 alongside an 86:33 K:BB across 22 starts this season. Hill is expected to face the Royals at home next week.