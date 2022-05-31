Hill (1-3) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Orioles.

The Red Sox mustered just four hits and a walk as a team, giving Hill no support in a game where he wasn't his sharpest. The 42-year-old southpaw has completed five innings in just three of his nine starts this season, though Monday's was arguably one of his worst games. He's at a 4.85 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 39 innings this season. Hill's next start is projected for this weekend in Oakland, which gives him a favorable chance at a bounce-back effort.