Hill did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings against Atlanta. He struck out zero.

Austin Riley got things off with a bang against Hill, with an RBI triple to score Ronald Acuna in the first inning. The Braves then tagged hill for three more runs in the third inning before manager Alex Cora pulled him from the game. Hill has now gone three straight games allowing three or more runs while failing to reach five innings and holds a 4.75 ERA on the season. He next lines up to face the Yankees this weekend.