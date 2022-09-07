Hill (6-6) took the loss Tuesday in Tampa Bay, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings.

Randy Arozarena deposited an 0-2 pitch into the seats for a three-run homer in the first inning against Hill to get the scoring started for the Rays. In the third, Harold Ramirez plated two runs with a single to put Tampa Bay up 5-2. Ten of the 20 batters Hill faced reached safely and the 42-year-old was removed after four innings with only 64 pitches thrown. He's allowed four runs or more in four of his last six starts and has a 6.33 ERA and 1.48 ERA in 27 innings in that span.