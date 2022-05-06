Hill was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Hill hasn't yet tested positive for COVID-19 but is experiencing symptoms and will isolate from the team as a precautionary measure. While he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's protocols, his timetable depends on whether he ultimately tests positive. He started Thursday's game against the Angels, so his next turn through the rotation tentatively lines up for Wednesday in Atlanta. However, the Red Sox have a pair of off days next week, so Hill could be pushed back in the rotation if he isn't cleared to return by Wednesday.