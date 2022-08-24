Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted that Hill will piggyback starter Brayan Bello in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston has already locked in Kutter Crawford and Michael Wacha to start Thursday's series finale and Friday's series opener versus Tampa Bay, respectively, so unless Hill is being pushed to the back of the pitching schedule, Wednesday marks the most logical day for him to get some innings. Bello likely won't be serving as a traditional opener after building up to 4.1 innings in his most recent rehab start, but Hill could still have better odds than usual of factoring into any decision even if he has a lighter workload than usual.