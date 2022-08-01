Hill (knee) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hill had been targeting Tuesday's contest for his potential return from the IL, but the Red Sox will instead have Nathan Eovaldi and Kutter Crawford start the first two games of their series in Houston. Though he'll miss out on a two-start week as a result, Hill should be ready to take the hill for the series finale with the Astros unless he experiences an unexpected setback with his knee within the next two days. If Hill does in fact get the starting nod Wednesday, the veteran southpaw could have a limited pitch count after he covered three innings and tossed 56 pitches in his lone rehab start with Double-A Portland last week.