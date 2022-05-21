The Red Sox believe Hill was tipping his pitches during Thursday's start against the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hill put together a nice run to start the season, pitching to a 2.89 ERA over 28 innings as Boston's fifth starter, but the left-hander experienced adversity against Seattle on Thursday. He allowed five hits during a four-run second inning, including a three-run home run and two doubles, before exiting the game having thrown just 56 pitches. "We're looking. We always look," manager Alex Cora said. "It doesn't mean that if you get hit, you're tipping. But there's a few things we saw that we have to correct. Probably, he was doing it before when he was being successful. Just a few things that we noticed and we just have got to make adjustments." Hill looks to figure out his tipping issues ahead of his next start, expected Tuesday in Chicago against the White Sox.