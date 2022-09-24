Hill didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The 42-year-old lefty lasted five innings for only the second time in five September outings, and he's coughed up at least four runs in four of those. Hill's 6.75 ERA and 1.72 WHIP on the month suggest he has very little left in the tank right now, and if he does return for a 19th MLB campaign in 2023, it seems highly unlikely he'll be asked to fill a traditional starting role.