Hill (illness) is no longer feeling symptoms and could return to start during the weekend series in Texas, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Hill, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is throwing on his own and could be ready this weekend. The Red Sox are waiting on two negative COVID tests.
