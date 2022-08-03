Hill (knee) is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Houston, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Boston activated Hill from the 15-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener, but manager Alex Cora declined to define what the veteran southpaw's role would look like upon his return. After he wasn't needed out of the bullpen either of the last two days, Hill will end up slotting back into the rotation as a replacement for Brayan Bello, who had previously been listed as Wednesday's starter. Since Hill covered only three innings and 56 pitches in his lone minor-league rehab outing prior to being activated from the IL, he could be capped at around 75 pitches Wednesday, which could make it difficult for him to factor into any decision.