Hill pitched six innings, surrendering three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out six in Monday's win over the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Hill gave up a solo home run to Wander Franco in the top of the first inning before Manuel Margot took him deep for a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth frame after an error extended the inning. The homers accounted for all the damage against him in the contest and the left-hander notched his second consecutive quality start. Hill will finish his season with a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 124.1 frames in 26 starts.