Hill (illness) has rejoined the Red Sox and will start Saturday against the Rangers, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Hill tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and was away from the team for a week. However, he threw on his own while isolating and has been cleared to start on the road against the Rangers on Saturday. The left-hander tossed a season-high five innings during his last start, and he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload since he kept throwing during his time on the COVID-19 IL.