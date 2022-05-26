Hill (1-2) got the loss Wednesday after he pitched five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out a batter versus the White Sox.

Hill pitched four hitless innings to open the contest, but ran out of steam in the fifth frame. Jose Abreu doubled to open the inning and after AJ Pollock reached on an error, Jake Burger took the left-hander deep for a three-run homer. It was the second straight start where the 42-year-old had an inning where he surrendered three or more runs after allowing two total runs over his prior four outings. Hill will carry a 3.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next start, which tentatively projects to be Monday against the Orioles at home.