Hill (2-3) earned the win during Sunday's 5-2 victory over Oakland, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

Hill surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and proceeded to retire the next 16 batters before permitting a leadoff single in the seventh, prompting his removal. By game score, Sunday's start was the 42-year-old's second best performance of the season and only his second quality start in 10 turns. Hill carries a 4.40 ERA and 1.18 WHIP into a projected start next weekend against Seattle.