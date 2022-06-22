Hill (3-4) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-4 victory over the Tigers. He struck out six.

The 42-year-old southpaw wasn't efficient, needing 90 pitches (57 strikes) to complete the minimum number of frames necessary to qualify for a win, but Hill got just enough run support to be rewarded for his efforts. He continues to give the Red Sox solid outings even if he does make the bullpen work a little harder, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB through 21 innings over four starts in June.