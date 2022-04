Hill (personal) will start Sunday's game against the Rays with Tanner Houck slated to operate in a piggyback role, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hill has been on the bereavement list since Tuesday, and he'll return to the mound as Sunday's starter since the Red Sox are shuffling their rotation ahead of their road trip to Toronto. In his first two starts of the season, Hill posted a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in nine innings.