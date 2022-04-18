Hill (0-1) picked up the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two in Monday's defeat to the Twins.

All the damage against the 42-year-old came via the long ball, as he surrendered a two-run shot to Kyle Garlick in the first inning and another two-run homer to Jorge Polanco in the third. Hill has pitched nine innings this season in his second stint with the Red Sox, giving up seven runs and 11 hits over two starts. With Hill working in tandem with Garrett Whitlock this season, he'll likely not last long enough into contests to pick up a win very often. His next projected start will come on the road Saturday versus the Rays.