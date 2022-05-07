Hill has tested positive for COVID-19, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hill landed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, but it wasn't originally clear whether he'd tested positive himself. Now that it's known that he has, it's safe to assume that he'll miss more than just a few days. Garrett Whitlock will step into the rotation in his absence.
