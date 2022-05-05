Hill didn't factor into the decision after allowing one hit and one walk across five scoreless innings during Thursday' 8-0 loss to the Angels. He struck out six.

Hill was masterful, scattering two base runners across five innings, but as expected, the veteran only threw 68 pitches and was relieved by Tanner Houck, who had a forgettable outing. After allowing seven runs over his first two starts, Hill has found his grove, tossing 13 straight scoreless innings over his last three starts. During that stretch, he's allowed just five hits and four walks while striking out 11.