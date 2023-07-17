Bleier (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bleier's recovery from a shoulder issue went slower than expected, but he's ready to go now after making four scoreless rehab appearances. He'll give the Red Sox yet another lefty in the bullpen.
