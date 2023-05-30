Bleier (shoulder) began throwing again Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bleier landed on the 15-day injured list May 22 due to inflammation in his left shoulder and is now throwing roughly a week later. There is still no timeline for when the 36-year-old lefty might return, but a better idea may come after a few more throwing sessions.
