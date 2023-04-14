Bleier allowed four runs on four hits and hit a batter over one-third of an inning in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Rays.

Bleier had a nightmare outing Thursday, as just one of the four hits off him were deemed "hard hit." The most ignominious of all was a two-out, bases loaded suicide squeeze (40.3 MPH) by Manuel Margot, which extended the inning for Harold Ramirez's three-run double (87.5 MPH). The left-hander has allowed six runs and nine hits over 4.1 innings and sports a 12.46 ERA with a counterintuitive 2.93 FIP.