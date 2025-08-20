Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Coming up to pitch in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox will recall Fitts from Triple-A Worcester prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
He'll be a replacement on the active roster for Isaiah Campbell, who was optioned to Worcester on Wednesday. All 17 of Fitts' appearances between the majors and minors this season have been as a starting pitcher, but the Red Sox plan to deploy him as a reliever during his upcoming stint with the big club. The big righty posted a 3.00 ERA and 16:7 K:BB over 15 frames covering his last three starts with Worcester.
