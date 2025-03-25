Fitts allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out five over six innings in Monday's exhibition game in Mexico.

Fitts got one final spring appearance ahead of what is expected to be a spot in Boston's rotation to start the regular season. Injuries to Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) created openings, and Fitts appears to have locked down the fourth spot in the rotation. Sean Newcomb and Cooper Criswell are the finalists for the No. 5 starter slot. Fitts compiled a 2.45 ERA with 13 hits and six walks allowed while striking out 14 over 14.2 Grapefruit League innings. If all goes as planned for Bello and Giolito, Fitts' stay in the rotation will last two-to-three starts.