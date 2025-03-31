Fitts (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Rangers.

Fitts looked impressive through five innings of one-run ball. He coughed up three straight singles in the second inning but went on to retire 12 consecutive batters. However, he gave up solo homers to Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia in the sixth, his third time through the order. Fitts was efficient with just 71 pitches (53 strikes) but still took the loss during his quality start. He's projected for a home matchup against the Cardinals this weekend. Beyond that, Fitts' role is unclear with both Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) expected to begin rehab assignments this week.