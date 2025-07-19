default-cbs-image
Fitts is scheduled to start Tuesday against Philadelphia, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

After Hunter Dobbins was ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL, Fitts was called up from Triple-A Worchester to fill his spot on the roster. Fitts will also claim Dobbins' spot in the rotation, at least in the short term. Tanner Houck (elbow) seems to be nearing a return from the injured list and could also be a rotation option at some point after he's ready for game action.

