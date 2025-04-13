The Red Sox placed Fitts on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right pectoral strain, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Fitts was diagnosed with the pec strain after he was removed from his start in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox in the sixth inning, when he experienced pain in the shoulder area. The Red Sox haven't provided a timeline for his return from the IL, but given the nature of his injury, Fitts will likely need more than the minimum 15 days to heal. Boston selected the contract of right-hander Michael Fulmer from Triple-A Worcester to provide some bullpen depth in the short term, but long reliever Josh Winckowski or Triple-A starters Cooper Criswell and Hunter Dobbins would appear to be the most likely candidates to fill Fitts' spot in the rotation.