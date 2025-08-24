Fitts is likely to start Monday against Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox are considering Fitts or Kyle Harrison, who is currently rostered at Triple-A Worcester, to open the series against the Orioles. Boston needs a starter after it announced that Walker Buehler would move from the rotation to the bullpen Friday. Fitts was recalled earlier this week and was available as the long reliever out of the bullpen. Since he was not needed since being recalled, it's a good bet Fitts will get the nod Monday.