Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Friday that he was not optimistic Fitts (arm) would return before the end of the season, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Fitts has been sidelined since late August with inflammation in his brachial plexus, which is a bundle of nerves that begin in the spinal cord and extend through his shoulder and arm. He has yet to resume throwing and there's no indication he'll be cleared to do so anytime soon. If Fitts' season is indeed over, he'll finish with a 5.00 ERA and 40:16 K:BB over 45 innings covering 10 starts and one relief appearance.