Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Might be done for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Friday that he was not optimistic Fitts (arm) would return before the end of the season, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Fitts has been sidelined since late August with inflammation in his brachial plexus, which is a bundle of nerves that begin in the spinal cord and extend through his shoulder and arm. He has yet to resume throwing and there's no indication he'll be cleared to do so anytime soon. If Fitts' season is indeed over, he'll finish with a 5.00 ERA and 40:16 K:BB over 45 innings covering 10 starts and one relief appearance.
More News
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: MRI reveals inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Goes on IL with arm neuritis•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Stint on IL expected•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Nursing biceps tightness•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Departs with arm injury•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Set for bulk role•