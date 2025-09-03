Fitts (arm) was diagnosed Tuesday with inflammation in his brachial plexus following an MRI, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

According to Healey, the brachial plexus, is a bundle of nerves that begin in the spinal cord and extend through his shoulder and arm, and the finding from Fitts' MRI weren't anything unexpected. The Red Sox aren't yet putting a timeline on Fitts' return, as the team will wait and see how he responds to rest and treatment before clearing him to start throwing again.