Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Nursing biceps tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitts left Monday's game against the Orioles due to right biceps tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
This is positive news for the right hander, as he appears to have avoided a long-term injury. It remains to be seen whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
