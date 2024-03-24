Fitts is slated to open the 2024 season as a member of Triple-A Worcester's rotation, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Before heading to Worcester, Fitts will join the Red Sox in Arlington to make a start in Boston's final exhibition Tuesday versus the Rangers. Fitts will be making the jump to the Triple-A level for the first time after he compiled a 3.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 163:43 K:BB in 152.2 innings with Double-A Somerset in the Yankees organization a season ago before he was dealt to Boston in December.