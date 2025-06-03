The Red Sox optioned Fitts to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Fitts recorded just three outs in Monday's loss to the Angels. He had not been fully stretched out after recovering from a pectoral strain, so he'll be given time to rebuild stamina at Worcester. Hunter Dobbins will enter Boston's rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Records just three outs•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Staying in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Goes three innings as starter•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Activated, starting in Milwaukee•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Set for second rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Rehab start on tap•