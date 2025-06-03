default-cbs-image
The Red Sox optioned Fitts to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Fitts recorded just three outs in Monday's loss to the Angels. He had not been fully stretched out after recovering from a pectoral strain, so he'll be given time to rebuild stamina at Worcester. Hunter Dobbins will enter Boston's rotation.

