Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Fitts will make his next start Monday against the Blue Jays in Boston, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Fitts had been in line to make his second start of the season Saturday against the Cardinals, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather. With the Red Sox and Cardinals making up the game in a doubleheader Sunday, both teams are allotted a 27th man. Rather than pushing Fitts back a day in the pitching schedule, the Red Sox will take advantage of the extra roster spot and have Triple-A Worcester call-up Hunter Dobbins start the second game of the twin bill. Dobbins is likely to be sent back to the minors immediately after the doubleheader while Boston returns to a five-man rotation to begin the upcoming week.