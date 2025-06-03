Fitts (0-3) took the loss after surrendering six runs, five of them earned, on four hits and one walk, making it through just one inning during Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels. He did not record a strikeout and allowed three home runs.

It went wrong almost immediately for Fitts. He allowed a home run to Zach Neto, the first batter of the game, then a three-run home run to Mike Trout and then another to Jo Adell all in the first inning. By the time he recorded his first out, the Angels had put up four runs, and they would add two more before the right-hander finished the inning. The 25-year-old entered the game having allowed just six runs in his 20 innings, but now his ERA is up to 4.71. Whether or not he'll stick in the rotation remains to be seen, but for now, he's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Yankees.